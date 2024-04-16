New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): The Rouse Avenue Court has directed the jail authorities to upload the charge sheet and documents of Delhi Jal Board (DJB) money laundering case on computers accessible by inmates.

This direction has been passed on the application of former DJB chief engineer Jagdish Kumar Arora who is chargesheeted and under judicial custody in this case.

Special judge Bhupinder Singh directed the concerned jail authorities to upload the charge sheet and documents on the computer so that accused Arora can have access to such documents.

"On the premise that facility of having access to PC (Personal Computer) given to inmates, the concerned jail superintendent, is directed to get uploaded the charge sheet and RUDs (Relied Upon documents) of the instant case that shall be provided to him by parokar of the accusedand consequently, the accused may have access to such documents during the time that is permitted for accessing such PCs during judicial custody," special judge said in the order of April 15.

The court passed the order after hearing submissions made by counsel for accused and Enforcement Directorate.

Arora had moved an application through advocate Yash Kadyan seeking permission to retain a flash drive containing charge sheet and documents so that he may access those documents in judicial custody.

It was also submitted that the charge sheet and documents filed by the ED runs into thousand of pages and cannot be transported to the accused who is in judicial custody.

ED's special public prosecutor (SPP) Manish Jain, opposed the plea and submitted that the accused, Jagdish Arora, had been provided a hard copy of charge sheet and documents.

The jail authorities also submitted that such electronic device falls under the prohibited category and cannot be accessed.

The court was also informed that the inmates have access to PCs in judicial custody. Thereafter, the court passed the direction to jail authorities.

The ED has filed a charge sheet against four accused and one firm, namely NKG Infrastructure Ltd. (ANI)

