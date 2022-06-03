New Delhi, June 3 (PTI) Senior AAP leader Atishi on Friday said that the time has come for young, educated, and privileged of the society to participate in the decision-making process of the country.

Speaking at an event at her alma mater, St Stephen's College, the Kalkaji MLA contended that the country will progress if educated people join the politics.

According to a statement, Atishi was presiding over the 'Dismissal Service' at the St Stephen's College, held in honour of the outgoing students who pass from the college.

"Today's youth refrain from joining politics because of its image that has been created over the years. But if educated people join politics then the country will definitely progress," she said.

Recalling her days at St Stephen's College, Atishi said, “It is an honour for me to be here. I remember that about two decades ago when I was at St Stephen's as a student, I had new hopes, aspirations, and faced many challenges just as you all might be experiencing today.”

Although the students today have access to more opportunities, their challenges have also increased, she said.

"It is the responsibility of each one of us to think about how the decisions we take in our life and career affect the society. I think the time has come for the young, educated and privileged sections to participate in the decision-making process of the country,” she said.

“Whatever decision you take, think about how your decision is going to affect the last person in the country.” She said.

Atishi majored in History at the St Stephen's and was a gold medallist. It is said that the photocopies of her class notes are still circulated among students through a common photocopy shop close to college premises.

At the event, Prof John Varghese, Principal, St Stephen's College, talked about the major achievements of various departments and facilities of the college.

Students were honoured with various prizes for their academic performance and extra-curricular activities.

This is the 139th edition of St Stephen's College's ‘Dismissal Service', but this would be the 141st batch to pass, since the Dismissal Service ceremony could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

About 450 students of the college will graduate this year.

