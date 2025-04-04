New Delhi, Apr 4 (PTI) In a significant move towards expanding healthcare access in the capital, the Delhi government is set to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Centre on Saturday to implement the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said.

According to a statement, the decision was taken at a meeting chaired by Gupta on Friday. The meeting was attended by cabinet ministers and senior officials from the health department.

Also Read | PUBG Addiction Claims Life in Patna: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Objects to Online Gaming Habit in Bihar.

Under the scheme, eligible families in Delhi will receive an annual health coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh -- Rs 5 lakh from the Centre and an additional Rs 5 lakh as a top-up from the Delhi government.

Gupta said the scheme will ensure quality and accessible healthcare services for lakhs of Delhiites, especially those from economically-weaker sections. "This agreement with the Centre marks a major step in our commitment to provide cashless and comprehensive healthcare to every citizen," she said.

Also Read | Davanagere Shocker: Woman Gang Raped in Front of Her 2 Sons in Private Bus in Karnataka; 3 Arrested.

Following the signing of the MoU, a special campaign will be launched to enrol residents under the scheme, the chief minister said. "While the previous government failed to ensure adequate medical facilities, our government is committed to rolling out this scheme at the earliest," she added.

The Ayushman Bharat scheme provides free and cashless treatment for 1,961 medical procedures, covering the costs of medicines, diagnostic services, hospitalisation, ICU care, surgeries and more, the statement said.

A total of 91 hospitals -- 46 private ones, 34 run by the Delhi government and 11 Centre-run facilities -- have already been empanelled under the scheme, it said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which came to power in Delhi in February after a gap of more than 26 years, approved the scheme at its first cabinet meeting -- right after Gupta and six of her ministers took the oath of office on February 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)