New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday said the city's annual budget will focus on raising living standards, strengthening basic infrastructure and fuelling development for all sections of society.

The Chief Minister's Office said a detailed discussion was held between Gupta and the MLAs over the upcoming budget which is to be tabled in the Delhi Assembly on March 25.

Also Read | Punjab Police To Bring Back Jailed MP Amritpal Singh's 7 Aides From Assam's Dibrugarh Jail After NSA Detention Ends.

During the meeting, ruling BJP MLAs urged that adequate budgetary allocations be made for strengthening basic facilities like water supply, sewerage and proper roads.

Asserting that the BJP government's first budget was "very important", Gupta said she will try to include all of the people's wishes for the city in it.

Also Read | Bee Attack in Maharashtra: 60 Injured After Being Attacked by Swarm of Bees at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's Birthplace Shivneri Fort in Pune.

"This budget will be prepared in the city's interest and it will provide a lot of prosperity," she said.

In a post on X, the CMO said, "Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the budget will not be limited to the figures, rather it will be a medium to raise the living standards of the people of Delhi, strengthen basic facilities and fuelling development. It will meet the needs of every section of the society."

Gupta listened attentively to the suggestions made during the meeting on the budget, which will give a new dimension to the holistic development of Delhi, the CMO posted.

Apart from the Council of Ministers, many BJP MLAs attended the meeting held at Bansera.

Poor infra in slum clusters of the city was also raised in the meeting, an MLA said, adding that they urged the CM to make special provisions for development work there.

The MLAs also raised constituency-specific issues and requested budgetary provisions for solving problems that were a result of "complete negligence" under the previous AAP government in Delhi, he said.

The BJP ousted AAP from power after 10 years, winning 48 seats in the assembly polls last month. The party returned to power in Delhi after more than 26 years.

Gupta is interacting with various sections of people to get their feedback on what has been termed the "Viksit Delhi" (developed Delhi) budget by the BJP government.

"We have been taking suggestions from all the sections of the society on the Viksit Delhi budget. Today we heard the suggestions of the MLAs, which they collected from the people and will be included in the budget," Gupta told reporters after Sunday's meeting.

To get the people's feedback, an email ID and a WhatsApp number were issued through which thousands of suggestions were received.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)