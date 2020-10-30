New Delhi, Oct 30 (PTI) The Delhi government's Social Welfare Department has directed in-charges of all its offices to ensure their staff maintain discipline and report to duty on time.

The department's director, Rashmi Singh, issued an order to this effect after an incident of an official attending office in an inebriated condition came to her notice.

"A video clip of the official in intoxicated condition was brought to my notice. The official has been placed under suspension and disciplinary proceedings have been initiated against him," Singh said.

Any such act by a government servant, especially in dealing with matters related to women, senior citizens, differently abled and other vulnerable groups, "has to be seen with zero tolerance approach", the director said.

"It is the duty of supervisory officers and in-charges of all district offices, branches, institutions etc. to ensure that staff posted in their offices report for duty on time and maintain discipline," the order read.

