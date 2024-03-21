Thoothkudi (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 21 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader Kanimozhi on Thursday arrived in her Lok sabha Constituency Thoothkudi and expressed her gratitude to the Chief Minister for selecting her for the second time.

Talking to reporters, she emphasized that the Chief Minister is still aiming to bring many new investments to the area in the state.

"Thanks to Chief Minister Stalin for allowing me to contest in Thoothukudi again. I also thank the allies including Minister Anitha Radhakrishnan, Minister Geetha Jeevan and Congress Legislators who supported me during my five years of service here," she said.

THE DMK leader pointed out that a drinking water project is nearing completion to resolve the problem in the area.

"This area is a problem area for water. The drinking water project covering 361 villages is nearing completion. They have assured the Chief Minister that they will train the youth and young women who may be in Thoothukudi and provide employment opportunities to those who may be here in the recently started Win Fast (Car Company) in Thoothukudi," Kanimozhi said.

"The Chief Minister is still aiming to bring many new investments to Tuticorin," she added.

MP Kanimozhi, who is re-contesting the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha seat, arrived in Thoothukudi this morning by flight from Chennai. Anita Radhakrishnan, Minister of Southern District DMK, gave her a rousing welcome at the Tuticorin Airport.

Assembly members Markandeyan Shanmugaiah, Urvashi Amirtaraj and DMK allies participated in the event.

Meanwhile, DMK chief MK Stalin on Wednesday announced the party's candidates list for the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Stalin also announced the party's manifesto and said that it is DMK who made the manifesto before the election and continued it.

"Do what we say is what our leaders taught us. Our Party Deputy General Secretary and my sister headed the election manifesto committee and prepared it. As Kanimozhi said they went all over the state and listened to various. It's not only a DMK manifesto but a people's manifesto," he said.

According to the manifesto, there will be a Supreme Court branch in Chennai, state rights for Puducherry, Union Exam in Tamil, Indian citizenship to Sri Lankan Tamils who returned to India, Rs 1000 monthly money for women all over India, toll gates in NH will be taken, CAA will be not implemented, LPG will be sold for Rs 500, Petrol for Rs 75 and Diesel for Rs 65, Uniform civil code will not be implemented. (ANI)

