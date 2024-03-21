Lok Sabha Election 2024: IT Department Deploys 100 Officers in Uttarakhand To Curb Black Money and Unaccounted Cash Ahead of General Elections

The Air Intelligence Unit is monitoring the airports and special teams have been deployed at railway stations and border checkpoints. Dr TS Mapwal, Additional Director of the Investigation Branch of the Income Tax Department has been appointed as the state's nodal officer for the elections.

Mar 21, 2024
Lok Sabha Election 2024: IT Department Deploys 100 Officers in Uttarakhand To Curb Black Money and Unaccounted Cash Ahead of General Elections
IT Department (File Image)

Dehradun, March 21: Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, the Income Tax Department has deployed a team of 100 Income Tax officers and employees in the five Lok Sabha seats of Uttarakhand to curb black money and unaccounted cash. Along with this, every activity of the election is being monitored from the control room, which is operated 24 hours.

The Air Intelligence Unit is monitoring the airports and special teams have been deployed at railway stations and border checkpoints. Dr TS Mapwal, Additional Director of the Investigation Branch of the Income Tax Department has been appointed as the state's nodal officer for the elections. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Finalises 12 Candidates in Maharashtra for General Elections; Meeting With Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar Today.

He said that teams have been activated in every district of the state regarding unaccounted cash, and are taking action to legally seize cash upon receiving information. Earlier, the Income Tax Department sent summons to Congress candidate from Pauri Garhwal Lok Sabha seat Ganesh Godiyal asking him to appear in person at its office in Thane in Maharashtra on March 22.

Godiyal received the notice from the I-T department on Tuesday. Congress leader Godiyal is contesting Lok Sabha elections against BJP's Anil Baluni from the Pauri Garhwal constituency. As per the Election Commission of India, Lok Sabha elections in Uttarakhand are scheduled to take place on April 19. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Uttar Pradesh Children Will Now Write to Parents, Urging Them To Vote in General Polls.

This election will be held in a single phase, covering all constituencies. The BJP won from all the parliamentary constituencies in the state in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections. There are 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in Uttarakhand, including Almora, Garhwal (Pauri), Haridwar, Nainital-Udham Singh Nagar, and Tehri Garhwal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

