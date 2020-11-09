Puducherry, Nov 9 (PTI): The DMK skipped a meeting of leaders ofall political parties to discuss the alleged delay by Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi to approve a quota of 10 per cent for admission of government school students to medical courses.

The Lt Governor had referred to the Union Home Ministry the proposal of the territorial government for the quota this year.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy chaired the meeting attended by all the parties except the DMK which is an ally of the ruling Congress.

When his attention was drawn to the absence of any of the representatives of the DMK, the Chief Minister told reporters that he had sent letters asking the DMK leaders R Siva and S P Sivakumar to attend the meeting. "I have also spoken over phone to the two DMK leaders inviting them to the meeting. But, there was no response. They might have personal reasons for their absence," Narayanasamy said. The DMK has three legislators, including a woman MLA from Karaikal, and been supporting the Congress government from outside. On Sunday, the Chief Minister had alleged that the proposal of the 10 per cent quota was being blocked by Bedi who was allegedly delaying its implementation by referring it to the Union Ministry.

