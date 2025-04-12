Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 12 (ANI): Following Nainar Nagendran's appointment as Tamil Nadu BJP President, party leaders and alliance members have expressed strong confidence about the 2026 Assembly elections, asserting that the BJP-AIADMK alliance is gaining ground across the state.

Tamil Nadu BJP Vice President Narayanan Thirupathy on Saturday said the party is moving with "big confidence" toward the elections under the leadership of Nainar Nagendran and outgoing president K. Annamalai.

"Nainar Nagendran is a versatile man. He is rich in political culture. We are very happy. The cadres are very happy. All are in a jubilant mood. And this is the road to the 2026 elections," Thirupathy said in Chennai.

He added, "Under his presidency, we hope the BJP will achieve its heights. We are going to March 2026 with very big confidence, with Annamalai on one side and Nainar Nagendran leading us. The DMK has failed miserably in its governance. We will see to it that the DMK is sent home in 2026."

Backing the BJP-AIADMK alliance, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran said the alliance for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was forged to strengthen Prime Minister Narendra Modi and remove what he called an "anti-people" DMK government.

"We have joined for the parliamentary election in order to strengthen PM Narendra Modi. Our only agenda is to remove MK Stalin's anti-people government from Tamil Nadu," Dhinakaran said in Chennai.

Echoing a similar sentiment, actress and BJP leader Namitha said the BJP-AIADMK alliance had already found strong public resonance. "This alliance is already a super hit because the moment we shook hands with the AIADMK, the vibes and the vibrancy all over the state is excellent," she said.

"So I think this is going to be a super hit. 2026 is for us, we are going to win," she added.

The remarks from senior leaders and alliance members come a day after Nainar Nagendran was officially announced as the new State President of the Tamil Nadu BJP. The appointment was endorsed by senior party figures, including outgoing president K. Annamalai and former state heads.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Nainar Nagendran was announced as the new President of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit on Saturday, following internal elections held at the party headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai.

Applications were received at the state office on April 11. Several nomination forms, each signed by 10 State General Council members, proposed Nagendran's name for the post. No other candidates filed nominations.

The announcement was made by outgoing State President K. Annamalai, who termed the occasion one of the most significant moments of his political life.

He said, "Standing on this stage today is one of the most significant moments of my life. This is truly a day that will be etched in history."

The nomination was unanimously supported by key BJP leaders, including Annamalai, former State Presidents Pon Radhakrishnan, Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, Dr. L. Murugan, National Executive Member H. Raja, and All India Mahila Morcha President Vanathi Srinivasan.

Reflecting on BJP's history and ideology, Annamalai said, "From its origins as the Jan Sangh to its transformation into the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), our party has faced many challenges and setbacks. Yet, it has always stood firm with one unwavering goal - to safeguard India's sovereignty and to bring to power those free from dynastic politics."

He highlighted BJP's recent achievements, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi's third consecutive term in 2025. "In 2025, our great leader Narendra Modi has been elected as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term - a testament to the people's trust in his leadership," he said. (ANI)

