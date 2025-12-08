New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Kathir Anand on Monday said that his party will participate in the debate in Parliament on 150 years of Vande Mataram during the ongoing Winter Session and is prepared to face arguments on the matter.

"We are going to have a discussion, and DMK will face arguments; we will see what happens afterwards," the DMK MP Anand told ANI.

A special discussion on the 150th anniversary of 'Vande Mataram' is set to take place in the Lok Sabha today.

Under this special discussion, many important and lesser-known historical facets of 'Vande Mataram' are expected to be highlighted.

According to sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the discussion at 12 noon today. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is also scheduled to speak at the conclusion of the debate.

The BJP-led NDA government has been allotted three hours for its participation in the Lok Sabha debate, while a total of 10 hours has been earmarked for the entire discussion, as the debate will also take place in the upper house, the Rajya Sabha, on Tuesday.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is expected to open the discussion in the Upper House. These discussions are part of the special parliamentary focus on commemorating the legacy and 150 years of Vande Mataram.

Additionally, eight leaders from Congress will also speak in the Lok Sabha, which includes Deputy Lok Sabha LoP Gaurav Gogoi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Deepender Hooda, Bimol Akoijam, Praniti Shinde, Prashant Padole, Chamala Reddy, and Jyotsna Mahant.

The 150th anniversary of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, which translates to "Mother, I Bow to Thee", was observed on November 7 this year. Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, 'Vande Mataram' was first published in the literary journal Bangadarshan on November 7, 1875. Later, Bankim Chandra Chatterjee incorporated the hymn into his immortal novel 'Anandamath', published in 1882. It was set to music by Rabindranath Tagore. It has become an integral part of the nation's civilisational, political and cultural consciousness. (ANI)

