New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) DMRC chief Mangu Singh on Thursday inspected the Rajiv Chowk Metro station to check functioning of operational systems and maintenance activities, officials said.

The inspection comes amid expectations of resumption in train services with proper safety protocols.

However, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) officials described it as a "routine inspection".

"MD-DMRC Dr Mangu Singh inspected the Rajiv Chowk metro station today. The routine inspection was part of checking the effective functioning of various operational systems and maintenance activities," the DMRC tweeted.

According to sources, the Delhi Metro has suffered loss of nearly Rs 1,300 crore since the closure of services late March due to COVID-19 situation.

The Delhi Metro has been closed since March 22 when the 'Janta Curfew' was imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and subsequently the nationwide lockdown.

While the economy has slowly opened up in phase-wise manner in the unlock period since June, the DMRC has not received a nod from the Centre to resume operations.

Meanwhile, from thermal scanners to test temperature of commuters to stickers on social distancing norms pasted on seats and platform floors, the Delhi Metro has been preparing to handle commuters as per safety guidelines, whenever the services are ordered to be resumed.

On regular days, the average daily ridership of the DMRC is over 26 lakh.

