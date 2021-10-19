New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) With the very first line of the Dhaka Metro set to be opened soon, a group of officials and staff of the mass rapid transit network in the Bangladesh capital are undergoing training at a Delhi Metro academy here, the DMRC said on Tuesday.

The training of the first batch of Dhaka Metro core staff and officers, comprising 19 from operations department and 17 from rolling stock section, by DMRC officials started at the Delhi Metro Rail Academy from October 14 onwards, it said.

The Dhaka Metro will soon be beginning their Metro journey with the opening of their first line known as 'MRT Line-6' spanning 20.1 km, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The training is a part of an agreement signed between DMRC and NKDM Association, a consortium of foreign and Bangladeshi companies looking after implementation of Dhaka MRTS project in Bangladesh, under which 163 officials of the Dhaka Metro will be undergoing training at the DMRA, it added.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said that once it had sent its own first batch of officials and staff for training in Hong Kong before the inauguration of the metro services in Delhi in 2002.

The DMRC network's current span is nearly 392 km with 286 stations (including the Noida–Greater Noida Metro Corridor and Rapid Metro, Gurgaon).

The Delhi Metro Rail Academy (DMRA) is located at Shastri Park Depot.

The training duration of the courses will vary from 24-156 days according to the job profile of the participants. The training module includes interactive classroom sessions, demonstrations, simulators, practical and on-job trainings, the statement said.

"This major off-shore assignment will further boost the image of the DMRA as a premier training destination in the field of MRTS not only in India, but internationally. The DMRA had earlier conducted short term courses for MRT Jakarta and LRT Colombo also," it said.

