Jaipur, October 19: The exam date for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts has been announced by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The RSSB examination for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts will be conducted on January 29, 2022. As per officials, the detailed schedule for the exam will be released at the appropriate time. Candidates can head to the official website-- rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in to check all the information related to the RSSB recruitment drive.

According to the details available, the eligibility criteria for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer post include the following:

The eligibility criteria for Fireman states that a candidate should have passed Class 12 or intermediate exam from state board or central board. The candidate should also have 6-month fireman training. For the Assistant Fire Officer post, candidates should have bachelor's degree in any stream with an assistant fire officer degree.

Apart from the official website, candidates can also click here to check exam syllabus for Fireman and Assistant Fire Officer posts. The RSSB recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up 629 posts in the organization. Reports inform that out of the total vacancies, 29 Posts are for firemen and 600 Posts are for assistant fire officers.

