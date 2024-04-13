Nawada (Bihar) [India], April 13 (ANI): Taking a dig at Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said his former ally should come clean on what the condition of the state was under the rule of 'Pati-Patni' for 15 years.

"What was the situation in Bihar earlier? For 15 years, the state was under the rule of 'pati-patni'. Do you recall the days when no one was able to go out of their house in the evening? We were MPs and ministers at the Centre back in the day. But we had to visit our constituencies on foot due to lack of motorable roads," Nitish said, in a jibe at the RJD chief and his wife and former CM Rabri Devi.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines & Updates, April 13, 2024.

"Yaad kariye inhone kabhi kuch kiya bhi ha? (See if you can remember if they did anything of note)," he said.

Nitish, on Friday, addressed a poll rally in support of BJP candidate Vivek Thakur in the Warisaliganj area of Nawada district.

Also Read | Jallianwala Bagh Massacre Anniversary: All You Need To Know About the Tragic Event That Took Place on Baisakhi Festival in Punjab’s Amritsar in 1919.

Nitish emphasised the enduring partnership between his party, the Janata Dal (United), and the BJP, dating back to 2005.

"You are aware that after we got an opportunity to serve the people in November 2005, we started working together with the BJP. We went our separate ways twice in between, only to settle our differences and get back with each other. Now, we are not going to separate," the Bihar CM said.

He contrasted the present state of Bihar with the governance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) from 1990 to 2005, questioning the level of development achieved during that period.

Kumar pointed to the creation of employment opportunities for over 4 lakh youths in Bihar, contrasting it with the governance of the RJD from 1990 to 2005.

"4 lakh youths have received employment letters. They (RJD) got the opportunity (to serve teh people) from 1990 to 2005. How much development did they bring to the state?. Now, as the state is progressing, they want to rule us. But we will never let that happen. There are no riots in Bihar anymore. Earlier, communal riots were par for the course here."

The Janata Dal (United) supremo dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc earlier this year and formed a new government in the state with the support of the BJP. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)