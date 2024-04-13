New Delhi, April 13: The Congress party is going to hold the next meeting of its Central Election Committee on April 13. The party has already declared 260 seats though it is yet to decide candidates for nine seats in Haryana as alliance partner Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded a candidate in Kurukshetra; the party is yet to announce candidates for three seats each from Delhi and Uttar Pradesh and might also field a few more candidates from West Bengal.

The upcoming CEC assumes significance as party leaders are expected to discuss candidates for the high-profile seats of Amethi and Raebareli even as a large section of the party is believed to favour party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi contesting from the two constituencies. Tripura Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra To Hold Roadshow in Agartala on April 16.

In the last CEC meeting, the leaders could not discuss candidates for Haryana due to shortage of time. The CEC is yet to take a final call on the Delhi candidates from northeast Delhi, Chandi Chowk and northwest Delhi. Congress Lok Sabha Elections Campaign Song Video: Grand Old Party Launches Poll Campaign Song ‘Haath Badlega Halaat’, Steps Up Social Media Electioneering.

In another news, Punjab and Haryana are likely to witness light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds during April 13-15.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an active western disturbance is likely to affect northwest India from April 12. Under its influence, scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds (occasionally reaching 30-50 kmph) are very likely over Punjab and Haryana during April 13-15.

In a special message sent to the Punjab chief secretary, the IMD has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on April 13 and 14, light to moderate rain at some places on April 15, and at isolated places on April 16. Hailstorm is likely at isolated places on April 13.

