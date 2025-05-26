Kanpur (UP), May 26 (PTI) A doctor accused in the case of a botched hair transplant that allegedly led to the death of two young engineers surrendered before a lower court in Kanpur on Monday and was subsequently sent to jail, police officials said.

Dr Anushka Tiwari was wanted in connection with a case of death by negligence.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Abhishek Pandey, the doctor had submitted an application for surrender a few days ago.

"She appeared before the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court today and formally surrendered," the ACP said.

Pandey added that police will soon move an application seeking her custody remand.

"After consulting senior officers, we have decided to apply for police custody to uncover the full truth and make necessary recoveries," he said.

The case pertains to the deaths of two engineers who had allegedly undergone hair transplant procedures at Empire Clinic in Rawatpur, operated by Dr Anushka Tiwari and her husband Dr Saurabh Tripathi.

According to police, the incident came to light after the wife of Vineet Dubey, one of the victims, Jaya Tripathi filed a complaint about a month ago through the chief minister's grievance portal, alleging medical negligence at the clinic.

An investigation revealed that the couple had allegedly employed untrained staff to assist in surgical procedures, another official said.

Following the deaths, Dr Anushka Tiwari had gone into hiding to evade arrest. A large-scale search operation was launched, and the crime branch was also roped in to locate her. However, she managed to surrender before she could be apprehended, the official added.

