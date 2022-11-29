Mumbai, Nov 29 (PTI) A 24-year-old dog walker was beaten up and a pet dog was kicked for refusing to alight an elevator in a housing complex in the western suburb Sakinaka here, police said on Tuesday.

Also Read | Govt of India Handed over Financial Assistance of $100 Million to Govt of Maldives, Amid … – Latest Tweet by ANI.

The incident took place at Arum housing society in Nahar Amrit Shakti area on Monday night, an official said.

Also Read | Thakkarbapa Nagar, Asarwa, Naroda, Bhuj, Surat East Elections 2022: Check Electoral History, Polling and Result Date of the Gujarat Assembly Seats.

The victim Sunil Rathod was using the elevator to come to the ground floor to take a dog for a walk, he said.

When the elevator reached the 9th floor, a woman asked him to exit with the dog, as she was allergic, the official said.

The victim refused and reached the building's lobby. Soon the woman's husband and a security guard allegedly followed him to the parking lot and started swearing at him, he said.

After slapping him twice, the woman's husband snatched a stick from Rathod's hands and started beating him with it.

He also kicked the dog twice, the official said.

The victim approached the Sakinaka police station and a non-cognisable report (NC) under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentionally insulting) of the Indian Penal was filed against the accused, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)