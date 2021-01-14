New Delhi [India], January 14 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Thursday that number of domestic passengers is growing steadily towards pre-COVID levels.

He said in a tweet that 2,238 flights carried 2,35,564 passengers on Wednesday.

The minister said that total flight movements were 4,480 on Wednesday and total footfalls at airports were 4,69,871.

Domestic flights have gradually resumed from May last year after these were suspended due to lockdown imposed to contain the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

