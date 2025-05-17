Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 17 (ANI): Union Minister of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting in Guwahati to review the schemes and programmes the Ministry is implementing in the region.

The meeting was convened on Friday to assess the developmental activities undertaken by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) in Assam.

According to an official statement, strategies to streamline supply chains in the Northeast through increased investments in infrastructure, energy, and overall development were discussed in detail.

Notably, the DoNER Ministry is continuing its efforts under five core areas to implement Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for the transformation of the "Ashtalakshmi states."

Accordingly, the meeting explored the potential of boosting muga silk production, palm oil and agarwood cultivation, promoting diverse tourism opportunities, and especially developing border villages.

The DoNER Ministry presented an overview of Assam's recent progress across various sectors such as health, education, roads, agriculture and food processing, tourism, handloom, handicrafts and textiles, and the energy sector.

The meeting also covered the progress of schemes like PM-DevINE and initiatives of the North Eastern Council (NEC) being implemented in the state. The ministry noted that Assam has secured a leading position in the SDG India Index 2023-24. Short-term, mid-term, and long-term planning strategies were also discussed to accelerate the state's current momentum further.

Following the presentation, CM Sarma stated that Assam is now capable of competing with the developed states of India. The Chief Minister mentioned the consistent growth of the state's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), saying Assam currently has a GDP growth rate of 14 per cent and if this pace continues, the state's GDP is expected to reach Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming years.

In a post on X, CM Sarma highlighted that a roadmap was discussed to streamline supply chains in the North East through more investments in infrastructure, power and last-mile linkages.

"The Ministry is working on a five-point Framework to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of transforming our Ashtalakshmi States. Accordingly, today we agreed to collaborate closely on unleashing Assam's potential in Muga Silk production, Palm Oil and Agarwood Cultivation, Diverse tourism opportunities and Transforming border villages into Vibrant Villages," he said.

The Chief Minister further remarked that ongoing developmental projects in the state have significantly increased energy demand. He noted that by the year 2032, the state would require an additional 4,000 MW of power.

"The state government has already taken necessary steps to address this future demand," CM Sarma added.

CM Himanta emphasised that every rupee allocated by the DoNER Ministry for various projects is being spent in a manner that directly benefits the public and expressed his gratitude to Union Minister Scindia for continued support from the DoNER Ministry.

On the other hand, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia commented that Assam is emerging as one of the leading states in the country. He assured that the DoNER Ministry will continue to provide all necessary assistance to accelerate the state's growth further.

DoNER Secretary Chanchal Kumar, Joint Secretary of the Ministry Shree Shantanu, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota, and several other senior government officers were present at the meeting. (ANI)

