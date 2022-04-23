Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday allayed speculation around a possible change of guard in the state, saying people should not pay attention to rumours.

Speculations around changes in the state government have been doing the rounds following a recent meeting between Congress chief Sonia Gandhi and senior party leader Sachin Pilot in New Delhi, a day after Gandhi held talks with Gehlot.

"Rumours keep running in the media and in newspapers. You don't have to pay attention to them," Gehlot said during a state-level event of the Rajasthan Revenue Service Council here.

Such rumours mislead people and governance is also affected, he said.

Gehlot added that his resignation letter was with the Congress high command permanently, and if the party had to change the chief minister in the state, it would be done without any hint to anyone.

"The condition of the Congress should be a matter of concern for the whole country. Common citizens who never vote for the Congress also want the party to be a strong opposition in the country," the chief minister said.

