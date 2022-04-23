Jaipur, April 23: In a horrific incident, a three-year-old girl, who along with her mother came to attend a marriage function at a village in Chittorgarh district of Rajasthan, was allegedly raped and killed by a youth who also came to attend the wedding. The incident was reported from a village under the Bassi police station in Chittorgarh district on Friday.

The police have arrested the accused after registering a case of rape and murder. According to the information received, two daughters in a family were getting married in the village. When everybody was busy with the marriage rituals, the accused first picked up a four-year-old boy and took him near a well around a kilometre from the wedding venue. As he started molesting the kid, the child cried loudly which scared the accused who then left the child back at the venue. Rajasthan Shocker: Three Booked for Allegedly Raping 16-Year-Old Girl Minor in Jhalawar.

After that, he picked up the three-year-old girl and took her near the same well. After raping the minor, he reportedly strangled her to death and threw her body into the well.

Thereafter, he went back to the marriage function where he even danced before returning to his village with the wedding procession. When the girl was not found till late evening, the relatives and villagers informed the police.

During police interrogation, it was found that the girl was last seen with Rameshwar Dhakad, a resident of Kishanpura in Bhilwara. At first, Dhakad kept misleading the police, but when the cops pressed hard, he confessed to the crime.

Meanwhile, the local villagers, including BJP MLA Chandrabhan Singh, have accused the police and the administration of dereliction of duty, besides demanding death penalty for the guilty youth.

