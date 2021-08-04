New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) The ruling BJP lashed out at the Opposition on Wednesday for continuously disrupting the proceedings of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, and also took a dig at the "papri-chaat" remark of a TMC leader, saying he can have fish curry but must not turn Parliament into a fish market.

Attacking the government for passing bills within "a few minutes" in Parliament amid protests by Opposition members demanding discussions on various issues, TMC floor leader in the Rajya Sabha Derek O'Brien had asked whether the government was passing legislations or making "papri-chaat".

Addressing the media outside Parliament after it was adjourned amid the protests, Deputy Leader of the Rajya Sabha Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi alleged that the opposition paries, especially the Congress and the Trinamool Congress (TMC), want to hijack Parliament.

Hitting out at O'Brien's remark, he said, "If he is allergic to papri-chaat, he can have fish curry, but do not turn Parliament into a fish market."

The Union minister alleged that under the guise of attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the opposition parties are causing harm to the country's image on the basis of fabricated issues.

"There are many leaders in the Opposition who want discussions in the House and want Parliament to function smoothly. Unfortunately, the manner in which work is being done to malign Parliament's dignity was never seen before," he said.

Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were repeatedly adjourned on Wednesday amid protests by the Opposition over the Pegasus snooping controversy and farm laws.

