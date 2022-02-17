Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 17 (ANI): Pitching government's bid to address the issue of perennial water scarcity in the Bundelkhand region of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Centre and state administration are working to fulfill the vision of "Har khet ko paani, Har haath ko kaam (water in every farm, work for every hand)". Addressing a rally in Jhansi, the Chief Minister said as many as 12 irrigation projects in the region have been completed.

"The double-engine government of the BJP is working to fulfill the vision of 'Harr Khet ko Paani, Harr Haath ko Kaam' in the state. We have completed more than 12 irrigation projects. The Arjun Sahayak project has helped farmers, who earlier used to get Rs 500-600, improve their incomes to get Rs 8,000-10,000 for crops," said Adityanath.

Adityanath said that the youth of Bundelkhand will not have to go out of the region to find jobs, and rather people from the entire country will come here to provide employment.

He said that if Congress, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP), Samajwadi Party (SP) became 'tamanchawadis' by establishing illegal revolver factories, the current government is producing cannons and fighter jets for the country's defence forces.

Adityanath said that the 'Har Ghar Jal Yojna' is slowly turning into a reality in the region.

"The potable water provided is so pure that even ROs fails in comparison. We are laying down water pipelines, and somewhere overhead tanks are being built along with treatment plants. You would not have to go out for water anymore," he added.

Remarking that those who abandon the people in tough times are 'opportunists', he said, "Did SP, BSP, and Congress visit you and ask you about your well-being during the COVID-19 crisis? If they could not visit you and ask about your well-being, do they deserve any support? Free tests, treatments, and vaccines were given by the BJP government. Those misinforming about vaccines and claiming them to be 'Modi vaccines' or 'BJP vaccines' were playing with humanity. Now it is time to answer them that if Modi and the BJP gave the vaccines, they will be given votes too."

Taking potshots at the SP and the BSP, Adityanath said that before the BJP started providing employment and development to the people in Bundelkhand and the state as a whole, mafias used to dominate and the big belly of the 'elephant (BSP symbol)' used to eat anything that belonged to the poor.

On agriculture, the Chief Minister said that debt of more than 60,700 farmers in Jhansi was waived off and over 2.50 lakh farmers availed the benefits of the PM-Kisan scheme.

He said that the state government is providing free smartphones and tablets to the youth in the state. "We will give not only tablets and smartphones but also free digital access to two crore young people in next five years if voted to power again," added Adityanath.

The seven phased Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections commenced on February 10. Polling for the first two phases of the elections have been held. The third phase of polling will take place on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

