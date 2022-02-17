Oppo Find X5 Series 5G global launch has been set for February 24, 2022. The company teased the Find X5 Series on its official Oppo Twitter account, revealing its launch date. The Find X5 Series will debut at 11 am GMT (4:30 pm IST) and will be streamed live via Oppo's official YouTube channel. The Find X5 Series will consist of Find X5 and Find X5 Pro models. Oppo Find X5 Prices & Specifications Reportedly Emerge Online.

Both handsets are said to be available in white, black colours but the company might also introduce other shades as well. A couple of weeks ago, both smartphones were spotted on the TENAA website, which revealed their key specifications. The Find X5 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7 quad HD+ AMOLED screen with a resolution of 3216x1440 pixels. According to a report from WinFuture, the smartphone will come powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Oppo Find X5 Series (Photo Credits: Oppo)

🟢 Eager for an early trial of the #OPPOFindX5Series? 🟢 Curious about the latest OPPO devices? 🟢 Passionate about technology? 📣 We're looking for 20 OPPO Product Ambassadors (yes, you can get the phone and other awesome benefits) 👇 It's your time! — OPPO (@oppo) February 17, 2022

For photography, it might get two 50MP Sony IMX776 sensors, a 13MP secondary shooter and a telephoto shooter. It could pack a 2,440mAh dual-cell battery. On the other hand, the Find X5 phone is likely to feature a 6.55-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 888 or 888+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The Find X5 could also sport two 50MP main cameras and a 13MP secondary lens. Coming to the pricing, Oppo Find X5 is likely to be priced at Rs 1,02,300 for the 12GB model, whereas the Find X5 phone could cost Rs 85,000.

