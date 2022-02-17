Pune, February 17: In an incident of online fraud, a 65-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Pune was duped for Rs three lakh by cyber fraudsters. The elderly man lost his money while trying to sell an old TV cabinet through an online platform. The incident took place on February 14. A complaint was lodged into the matter. The complainant is a resident of the Rahatni area of Pune. Online Fraud In Pune: 24-Year-Old Medical Practitioner From Katraj Area Duped Of Rs 2.76 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; Case Registered.

The elderly man came in contact with the fraud through the online marketplace. The accused showed an interest in purchasing the TV cabinet. According to a report published in The Indian Express, the accused made the complainant scan a QR code on the pretext of paying him the money for the TV cabinet.

However, instead of paying him the money, the conman siphoned Rs three lakh from the elderly man’s account. Upon realising that he was being duped, the victim approached the police and lodged the complaint at the Wakad police station of the Pimpri Chinchwad area. Online Fraud In Pune: Senior Citizen Duped Of Over Rs 60 Lakh By Cyber Fraudsters; One Arrested.

“After an initial conversation, the caller shared a QR code with the complainant and asked him to scan it so that he can pay him. After the complainant scanned the code, he lost Rs three lakh from two of his accounts linked to an online payment system,” reported the media house quoting Inspector Ramchandra Gharge of Wakad police station as saying. On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered against the unknown person under the Information Technology Act. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter to nab the accused.

