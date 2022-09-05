Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 5 (PTI) At least a dozen people were injured as two groups pelted stones on each other after some of them harassed a Dalit girl on Monday evening, police said.

The girl was returning home from tuition classes in Bannagar village under Kotwali police station limits when a few young men teased her. This led to a confrontation between those men and another group, following which both parties resorted to stone pelting.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Silicon City Flooded for 2nd Time In A Week, Boats On Streets After Heavy Rainfall; Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Under Fire.

Some of those injured have suffered severe wounds, police said. Police said force has been deployed in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)