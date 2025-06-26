New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), chaired a high-level meeting to review key issues affecting mega infrastructure projects in the states of Jharkhand, Sikkim, Nagaland, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh, according to the official statement from Ministry of Commerce & Industry.

The meeting took place on Tuesday and was attended by senior officials from central ministries, state governments, and project proponents, focused on expediting issue resolution through enhanced inter-ministerial and state coordination facilitated by the Project Monitoring Group (PMG), as per the release.

Also Read | India's Online Commerce Sector: E-Commerce To Fuel Country's USD 1 Trillion Digital Opportunity by 2030, Says Report.

According to the statement, in the meeting, 11 significant projects were reviewed in the state of Jharkhand, with a total cost of all projects exceeding Rs 34,213 crores, 2 projects were reviewed in the state of Sikkim with a total cost of Rs 943.04 crores, 2 projects were reviewed in the state of Nagaland with a total cost of Rs 544.65 crores, 1 project was reviewed in the state of Assam with a total cost of Rs 6,700 crores and 3 projects was reviewed, including 1 Private Project in the state of Arunachal Pradesh with a total cost of Rs 33,469 crore.

The Patratu Thermal Power Station Expansion Project Phase-I pertaining to the state of Jharkhand was reviewed in detail. The project is being implemented under the Ministry of Power through the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC)/Patratu Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Limited (PUVNL).

Also Read | Drunk Woman Drives Car on Railway Track Near Hyderabad, Train Traffic Disrupted (Watch Bizarre Videos).

The project aims to install a total capacity of 4,000 MW in phases, with Phase I comprising three units of 800 MW each, totaling 2,400 MW. This brownfield expansion project is being set up on the site of the existing Patratu Thermal Power Station.

The project is based on supercritical technology, which enables improved efficiency and reduced emissions. Water for the plant will be drawn from the nearby Nalkari Dam, while the coal supply has been secured through NTPC's captive coal blocks, as per the release.

The 2,880 MW Dibang Hydropower Project in Arunachal Pradesh, being developed by NHPC under the Ministry of Power, will feature India's tallest dam and generate 11,223 million units of clean energy annually. Scheduled for commissioning by February 2032, it will aid flood control, provide 13% free power to the state, and support Net Zero goals.

The Kohima Bypass Road in Nagaland, developed by NHIDCL under MoRTH, will decongest Kohima city, improve intra- and inter-state connectivity, and promote trade, tourism, and regional integration. Both projects are crucial for socio-economic development and enhancing infrastructure resilience in the Northeast's challenging terrain.

An issue pertaining to a private sector project of GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited in the State of Arunachal Pradesh, worth Rs 1000 crore, was also reviewed during the meeting. The Secretary, DPIIT advised the State Government to accord high priority to the matter and extend all necessary support to GeoEnpro Petroleum Limited to ensure timely resolution of the project-related issues.

As per the release, the State Government was further encouraged to adopt proactive measures aimed at promoting Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), thereby enhancing private sector confidence and fostering a conducive investment climate both within the State and across the country.

Secretary, DPIIT, reaffirmed the commitment to enhancing the institutional framework for project monitoring and instructed the relevant authorities to take a proactive approach in addressing pending issues.

He emphasised the importance of private proponents leveraging this specialised mechanism of the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) (https://pmg.dpiit.gov.in/) to expedite project implementation and ensure efficient and timely resolution of their concerns through collaboration among the Central Government, State Authorities, and Private Stakeholders, as per the official statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)