New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Department for Promotion of Industry & Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry has successfully completed various activities under Special Campaign 3.0 for institutionalizing Swachhata and minimizing pendency in the Government, a release said on Monday.

As per the release by the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, the DPIIT and its 19 Attached/Subordinate/Autonomous Organizations spread across the country, participated in the Campaign and contributed to the cause of the successful implementation of the Campaign.

During the campaign, DPIIT along with its Attached, Subordinate and Autonomous bodies have reduced the pendency in respect of the following parameters: a) 36 out of 39 MP references, b) 07 out of 09 State Govt. references, c) 29 out of 29 PMO references, d) 01 out of 01 Cabinet references, e) 218 out of 230 Public Grievances and f) 29 out of 32 Public Grievance Appeals have been disposed off.

During the campaign, attention was also paid to record management for the overall improvement of the working environment in the offices, 15055 physical files have been reviewed and 3468 files have been weeded out.

The weeding out of physical files and scrap disposal has resulted in 15,363 sq feet of free space and Rs 16,76,913 of revenue generation. In the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organization (PESO), Kolkata, unorganized files were reviewed and weeded out making the record room neat and clean with more space.

A total of 240 cleanliness drives were conducted by DPIIT at 70 locations across the country. In the Footwear Design and Development Institute, Hyderabad, the outdoor cleanliness drive created more neat and clean space on the campus of FDDI.

The Special Campaign 3.0 has helped in changing the very outlook of the government officials in bringing 'swachhata' to work places and institutionalising it. (ANI)

