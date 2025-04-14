Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], April 14 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami was honoured in a program organised by Dr BR Ambedkar Mahamanch in Haridwar for implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand.

The program was organised at BHEL ground in Haridwar on the 135th birth anniversary of Constitution maker Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, in which a large number of local people were enthusiastically present in the scorching sun.

Expressing gratitude for the honor, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the large number of people gathered shows that the people have expressed their trust in this bold decision.

He said that this honor was not just for a person but for the ideology that has raised the voice of justice and equality in Indian society for years.

In his address, Chief Minister Dhami described Baba Saheb as a visionary. He said that Dr Ambedkar believed that true equality in society is not possible until every citizen of the country gets equal rights. This thinking inspired him to include a revolutionary concept like the Uniform Civil Code in the Constitution.

The Chief Minister clarified that the Uttarakhand government has not just implemented a law but has taken a big step towards social justice and equality.

Chief Minister Dhami said that Baba Saheb was neglected and his ideas marginalized for years, while today's India is moving towards adopting his dreams. This is the new India, which not only respects its heritage but also sets new standards by making bold decisions.

The CM said that this crowd gathered in Haridwar is not just a gathering of people present--it is a public voice, which shows that the public has faith in Chief Minister Dhami's decisions. Now, this echo is coming out of Uttarakhand and being heard all over the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance and our strong will together have made this historic decision possible.

Uttarakhand is once again showing the direction to the country today--where equality is no longer just in books but has landed on the ground in the form of law. Implementing a law is not just a matter of implementing a law; it is a decisive step towards a new India.

Chief Minister Dhami announced the construction of Baba Saheb Samrasta Sthal in Haridwar to provide information about the life, character, and history of social workers who saved scheduled society and the Indian Constitution for the coming generation.

Under the SCP/TSP schemes run by the Social Welfare Department, multipurpose buildings will be built in the name of social reformers of Dalit / Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe class of Uttarakhand in areas dominated by the Scheduled Society and special public awareness programs will be organized in various schools and colleges through the Scheduled Caste Commission with the aim of making our coming generation aware of the welfare schemes and rights of the Scheduled Society.

Before the program, thousands of people showered the Chief Minister with flowers and expressed their gratitude in a rally organized from the BHEL grounds to the Kendriya Vidyalaya campus.

The Chief Minister said that every citizen of the country will always be grateful to Baba Saheb for his contribution to the creation of the Indian Constitution. In the preamble of the Constitution, he listed justice, freedom, and equality as the basic pillars of the Indian Republic.

Baba Saheb envisioned such an India in which all sections get equal rights, equal opportunities and equal dignity. The Chief Minister said that the state government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken a historic step towards building the India of Baba Saheb's dreams by implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand for the first time after independence and has paid true tribute to him.

The Chief Minister said Baba Saheb always emphasised women's participation in society's progress. He said that after the implementation of UCC in the state, a new era had begun in the field of women's empowerment.

He said that through UCC, the Muslim sisters and daughters of Uttarakhand have been free from evils like Iddat, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq. Now, no woman will have to face discrimination in the right to inheritance or property.

The Chief Minister said that under the guidance of the Prime Minister, the state government is also making every effort to make the scheduled caste society empowered, educated and self-reliant. The state government is running 15 hostels, 5 residential schools and 3 ITIs in the state and providing scholarships to children from class 1 to 12th.

Free coaching has also been arranged to prepare for competitive examinations. With the aim of eliminating caste discrimination in the state and promoting social harmony, the state government is providing an incentive of Rs 50 thousand for inter-caste marriage with a boy or girl of a Scheduled Caste. (ANI)

