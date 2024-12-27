Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 27 (ANI): Following the demise of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti said that he was a man of few words but a man of action and he played a crucial role in 2002 when PDP and Congress alliance was formed.

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said, "We have gathered here today to pay our last respects to former PM Manmohan Singh who died yesterday. When the entire world was going through an economic crisis then it did not affect India as Dr Manmohan Singh handled the economy well. I have known him personally since 2002 when PDP and Congress were in talks for an alliance. Back then, Sonia Gandhi sent Manmohan Singh here, and for the first time in my life, I met such a humble person. He played a crucial role to ally then and he played an important role in preparing the agenda. "

Also Read | Latest Government Jobs Notifications: SBI Invites Applications for 600 Probationary Officer Vacancies, Apply Online at sbi.co.in; Know Recruitment Process and Other Details.

Mufti further said, "He was a man of few words, but he was a man of action. I wish his soul rest in peace. I pray to god to give strength to his family to bear this loss. We should remember him for his work, good deeds and his soft accent. Today even for small events huge advertisements are put up but I did not see Dr Manmohan Singh in any advertisement."

Meanwhile, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, passed a condolence resolution in memory of Dr Manmohan Singh.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Weather Forecast-Update: Slight Rise in Minimum Temperatures in Valley, Dry Weather Expected From December 29-31, Says IMD.

According to an official release, the Cabinet observed a two-minute silence to honour Dr Singh and declared a seven-day state mourning until January 1, 2025.

During this period, the National Flag will fly at half-mast across India and at all Indian Missions and High Commissions abroad. Dr Manmohan Singh will be accorded a state funeral, with a half-day holiday declared for all Central Government offices and CPSUs on the day of the funeral.

The Cabinet expressed profound sorrow over Dr Singh's demise, who passed away on December 26, 2024, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi.

Born on September 26, 1932, in Gah, West Punjab, in undivided India, Dr Singh had a distinguished academic career. He earned a Master's degree in Economics from Panjab University in 1954, followed by a Tripos in Economics from the University of Cambridge in 1957, graduating with First Class Honours. In 1962, he was awarded a DPhil in Economics by the University of Oxford.

Dr Singh began his career as a Senior Lecturer at Panjab University, Chandigarh, before becoming a Professor of Economics at the same institution. In 1969, he joined the Delhi School of Economics at Delhi University as a Professor of International Trade.

He served as Prime Minister from May 22, 2004, to May 2009, and again from May 2009 to 2014.

In his passing, the nation has lost an eminent statesman, a renowned economist, and a distinguished leader who left an indelible mark on Indian society.

The Cabinet extended heartfelt condolences on behalf of the Government and the nation to the bereaved family.

The mortal remains of the former Prime Minister will be placed at the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters in Delhi for public viewing. According to Congress Party sources, a "last darshan" is scheduled for Saturday from 8:00 am to 10:00 am.

Renowned for introducing the 1991 economic liberalisation reforms as Finance Minister, Dr Singh will be cremated near Rajghat, where the last rites of former Prime Ministers are performed.

Several politicians and prominent personalities from various fields have expressed their sorrow over his demise.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday night, condoled Dr Manmohan Singh's passing, stating that India mourns the loss of one of its most distinguished leaders.

Dr Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related ailments. He suffered a sudden loss of consciousness at home before being rushed to AIIMS. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)