Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 22 (ANI): Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma on Monday assumed the charge of Director Health Services, Jammu, an official statement said.

In his previous stint, he was posted as Deputy Director of Health Services at headquarters in Jammu.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma joined as Assistant Surgeon in Health Department.

He has done a Master of Surgery (MS) in ENT.

Dr Rajeev Kumar Sharma served the department in various other capacities as Medical Superintendent at Government Hospital Sarwal and as Chief Medical Officer at Reasi. (ANI)

