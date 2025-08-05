Karnataka [India], August 5 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday criticised BJP leader R Ashok, accusing him of hypocrisy and failure to address transport employees' issues during the BJP's tenure. The criticism comes amid an ongoing strike by transport workers in the state.

Siddaramaiah accused R Ashok of playing "drama" when in power and being a "chameleon" when in opposition.

"When in power, a facade of drama; when in opposition, chameleon's drama..! When in power, a mask of composure; when in opposition, a rage..! R Ashok, this description is a mirror of your self-deceptive personality," Siddaramaiah said in statement.

He reminded Ashok of a 15-day transport strike during the BJP's rule, when Ashok was Transport Minister, and alleged that Ashok showed incompetence by sitting with folded hands.

"Weren't you the Transport Minister when the transport employees first went on strike for salary revision? For the first time in the history of transport organisations, you sat with folded hands and demonstrated your incompetence," he charged.

He alleged that during the BJP regime, transport employees faced unprecedented hardships, including delayed salary payments where "half the salary of transport employees was paid one month and the other half the next month."

Siddaramaiah further stated that while his previous government implemented salary hikes retroactively from 2012 and 2016, the BJP government delayed the 2020 wage revision until March 1, 2023, citing Government Order TD 12 TCB 2023.

He said, "During our government, we increased salaries from 2012-2016 and implemented them retroactively from 2012. When we increased salaries from 2016-2020, we implemented them from 2016. But during your party's rule, although the transport employees demanded a salary increase from 2020 itself, it was implemented from 01-03-2023 (Government Order No.: TD 12 TCB 2023, Isn't it you who did injustice to the Bengaluru employees?"

Siddaramaiah listed several alleged lapses during the BJP's tenure, including delayed salaries, halted recruitment, and financial mismanagement. He said, "During your party's rule, recruitment and addition of new buses were stopped, and there was an outstanding balance of Rs 5,900 crore in employees' provident fund and diesel payment, other liabilities, etc."

He contrasted this with the Congress government's actions: 10,000 new recruitments, including 1,000 compassionate appointments for dependents of deceased employees, and the addition of 5,200 new buses.

Siddaramaiah asked, "You are the one who took a loan of Rs. 2,000 crore from banks to pay the outstanding balance of employees' provident fund and diesel payment. We are the ones who are repaying the principal and interest. Is this the achievement of your government?"

"I held talks with the trade unions of the Karnataka State Transport Corporations. Earlier, Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy also tried to mediate," he added.

On the ongoing strike, Siddaramaiah reiterated his government's pro-worker stance and commitment to clearing ₹718 crore in salary revision arrears.

He said, "R Ashok, a one-member committee formed during your party's tenure had recommended the payment of Rs. 718 crore in salary revision arrears. But your government had not paid the salary revision arrears. Our government is committed to paying the salary revision arrears. Despite our government's request to convey this stance to the transport employees and to call off the strike and continue the talks in the coming days, the employee organisations have gone on strike."

"We are a pro-workers' government, committed to protecting their interests. History is proof that the Bharatiya Janata Party is against farmers and workers," he added.

He concluded his statement in a media release by urging Ashok to reflect on his record: "I sympathise with your silence. Before making allegations against me and our government, as Transport Minister, you and your government should remember the history of deception and betrayal of employees."

The Karnataka state-wide bus strike on Tuesday has impacted the state, with the heat of the strike now reaching the border district of Belagavi. Bus services are disrupted at the Belagavi central bus stand, and only a handful of buses are in operation.

This protest comes after the workers from Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (NWKRTC) and Kalyana Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KKRTC) held a strike, starting from 6 am today.

The protest has been called over demands, including the release of 38 months of outstanding salaries of transport employees, a wage revision to be made effective from January 1, 2024, privatisation and harassment of workers should stop, and drivers from the company should be assigned to electric buses as well. (ANI)

