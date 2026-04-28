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Agency News Agency News India News | Dramatic Rescue in Pimpri-Chinchwad: Fire Brigade Brings Down 'drunk' Man from High-tension Transmission Tower Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. In a high-stakes rescue operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department safely rescued a man who had climbed a high-tension transmission tower in the Nigdi area on Monday night.

Pimpri-Chinchwad (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): In a high-stakes rescue operation, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Fire Department safely rescued a man who had climbed a high-tension transmission tower in the Nigdi area on Monday night.

The operation, which lasted several hours, involved eight fire teams and a specialised force of approximately 50 to 60 personnel. According to officials, the individual appeared to be in an inebriated state, making the rescue significantly more challenging.

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Fire Officer Rushikesh Chipade, who led the operation, stated that the man was non-cooperative due to his condition. "The person who climbed the tower appeared to be drunk. He was in no condition to speak or follow instructions, so we couldn't rely on his cooperation. He had to be forcibly brought down," Chipade told ANI.

Describing the technicality of the rescue, the officer explained that a "dual operation" was launched to ensure the man's safety. "To prevent him from falling, two of our men initially installed a safety line on the tower. They then climbed up and, using an aerial ladder platform, successfully secured him and brought him down to the ground," he added.

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The man was immediately handed over to the local police for further medical examination and legal proceedings.

Crowds had gathered in the Nigdi area as the drama unfolded, but fire officials ensured the perimeter was secure.

Authorities are currently investigating how the man managed to scale the restricted structure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)