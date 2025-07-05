New Delhi, Jul 5 (PTI) An institute of the DRDO has signed an agreement with AIIMS, Rishikesh for conducting "clinical trials" and advanced research in the field of biomedical devices related to human performance in extreme environments.

The collaboration between the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will facilitate the development of products, technologies and strategies for the "mitigation of effects" of extreme environments on human performance, officials said.

Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) of the DRDO has signed an MoU with AIIMS, Rishikesh for "conducting clinical trials and advanced research in the field of biomedical devices and supplements related to human performance in extreme environments," a senior official said.

This collaborative effort will facilitate the formulation and development of products, technologies and strategies for mitigation of effects of extreme environment on human performance, they said.

The DRDO also shared some photos of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing in a post on X late Friday.

