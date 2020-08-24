New Delhi, Aug 24 (PTI) Renowned scientist G Satheesh Reddy was on Monday given two-year extension as the chairman of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

He was appointed to the post in August 2018 for two years.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the extension of Reddy's tenure as the DRDO chairman and as the Secretary of the Department of Defence Research & Development (DoDRD) for a period of two years beyond August 26, the statement said.

