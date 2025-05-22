Nagpur, May 22 (PTI) DRDO chief Samir V Kamat visited the ammunition-making facility of Solar Group in Nagpur on Thursday and assured support for the industry, a source said.

Kamat was apprised of the missiles, rockets, drones, and other ammunition manufactured at the unit in the Bazargaon area, he said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All Party Delegations Brief United Arab Emirates, Japan About Op Sindoor, Pakistan-Backed Terror.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has a collaboration with Solar Group on defence technology, including explosives, he said.

The DRDO chief was positive about the private sector developing ammunition-producing capability, the source told PTI.

Also Read | Cyclone Shakti, Cyclone Naji: Dual Cyclone Incoming? India Braces for Rain-Drenched Month-End As 2 Potential Cyclones Brewing in Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, Check Dates.

Kamat also interacted with top officials of the company and sought to understand the industry's expectations from the government. "The DRDO chief also assured support for the industry,” he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)