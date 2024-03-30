Indore, Mar 30 (PTI) Embracing stains of all hues, India's cleanest city Indore on Saturday burst into revelry with its famous Rangpanchami procession, which also saw Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav getting soaked in colours.

Thousands of people from all walks of life joined the ‘Ger' Holi, a tradition that has been celebrated on a grand scale for nearly eight decades.

Also Read | Student Suicide in Andhra Pradesh: First-Year Student Kills Self by Jumping From College Building Over Sexual Harassment by Faculty Member in Vishakhapatnam.

“These groups of revellers are those who play Ger Holi to make others their own,” Yadav told reporters here after joining the celebrations with other politicians.

The CM was seen moving in an open vehicle joyously spraying colours on those who had gathered to participate in the festival.

Also Read | NewsClick Row: Delhi Police File Over 9,000-Page Charge Sheet Under UAPA Against News Portal Founder-Editor Prabir Purkayastha.

Rangpanchami is observed five days after Holi to celebrate victory over ignorance.

“In the olden days, people from different communities used to participate in the event with their traditional symbols,” Yadav said.

Meanwhile, officials said efforts would be renewed to get the UNESCO tag for Ger.

“Bids would be made to get Ger incorporated in the list of UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity segment,” said an official.

The Rangpanchmi Ger starts from different areas of the city and culminates at Rajbada (castle of Holkars, former rulers of Indore), where people get drenched in colours.

A large number of people had also converged in the heart of the city to watch the colourful event.

According to locals, the tradition of taking out Ger started from the time of Holkar rulers when members of the royal family would come out to play Holi with common citizens. It began to be celebrated in a big way after independence.

During those days, huge water guns mounted on bullock carts were used to drench participants with colours.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)