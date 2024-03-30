Amravati, March 30: In a heart-wrenching incident, a first-year diploma student died by suicide by jumping from her college building in Vishakhapatnam last Friday. The incident has sent shockwaves through the city, with allegations of sexual harassment emerging as a potential catalyst for the student's drastic action.

According to The New Indian Express, the local police have confirmed the death as a suicide but have yet to determine the definitive cause. Surveillance footage showed the student repeatedly ascending the college stairs before her death, suggesting a period of intense mental deliberation. The police have launched a full investigation into the matter. "A comprehensive investigation will reveal the truth," a police spokesperson stated. Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Teenage Girl Dies by Suicide After Boyfriend Denies Marriage, Accused Held.

Student Texted Family Before Dying by Suicide

In a distressing twist, the student allegedly sent a message to her family moments before her death, claiming that she was compelled to act due to sexual harassment by a faculty member. The accused reportedly threatened to disseminate explicit photographs of her on social media if she approached law enforcement. 'Donate My Organs to the Needy': Andhra Pradesh Girl Kills Self Day After Freshers' Day Celebrations, Asks Parents To Stop Fighting in 'Suicide' Note.

The PM Palem police are actively investigating the case, and the student's body has been sent to KGH for an autopsy. Community leaders from Sakala Janula Sangham blamed the college administration and demanded severe consequences for those culpable in this tragedy.

