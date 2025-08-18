New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): Acting on a specific intelligence, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday said it has successfully busted a clandestine Mephedrone manufacturing facility in Bhopal, in a meticulously coordinated Op, code-named "Operation Crystal Break".

The Surat and Mumbai police also supported DRI during this operation.

DRI carried out raids spanning multiple locations across Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, and apprehended seven key operatives of the syndicate.

On Saturday, a search of the illegal manufacturing facility at Gram-Jagdishpur (Islamnagar), Huzur-Tehsil, District-Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, led to the recovery and seizure of 61.20 kg of Mephedrone (in liquid form) valued at Rs 92 crore in the illicit market.

In addition, 541.53 kg of raw materials, including Methylene Dichloride, Acetone, Monomethylamine (MMA), Hydrochloric Acid (HCL), and 2-Bromo, along with a complete set of processing equipment, were seized.

"The factory, located in a secluded premises, deliberately covered from all sides to avoid detection, was tactfully raided by DRI officers. Two individuals, including the chemist responsible for manufacturing Mephedrone, were apprehended while they were engaged in the illegal production process," a Ministry of Finance statement said.

"In swift follow-up operations, a key member of the drug cartel was apprehended at Basti, Uttar Pradesh, who was entrusted with overseeing the supply of raw materials from Bhiwandi (Mumbai) to Bhopal. Two suppliers, who have illegally provided the chemicals/raw materials, were also apprehended at Mumbai, along with the person responsible for the transportation of chemicals/raw materials from Mumbai to Bhopal," the statement added.

Preliminary investigations also revealed that funds were being transferred from Surat and Mumbai to Bhopal via hawala channels. One close associate of the cartel, responsible for funds transfer, was also apprehended in Surat.

All seven arrested persons have admitted to their respective roles in the clandestine manufacturing of Mephedrone at the direction of an overseas operator and kingpin of the Mephedrone network in India.

Mephedrone is a psychotropic substance listed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"This is the sixth clandestine Mephedrone factory dismantled by the DRI in the past one year. The DRI remains steadfast in dismantling illicit factories which manufacture narcotic drugs and also pursue their masterminds and the international syndicates involved," the statement concluded. (ANI)

