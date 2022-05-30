New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): Red sanders weighing 14.63 MT, estimated to cost Rs 11.70 crore in the international market, was recovered from a consignment that was stuffed at ICD Sabarmati, and which was to be exported to Sharjah, UAE, said a statement by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence on Monday.

The seizure was made under 'Operation Rakth Chandan'.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence gathered intelligence that the red sanders were concealed in an export consignment declared to contain "assorted toiletries" for being smuggled out of the country. Accordingly, Operation Rakth Chandan was launched and close surveillance was kept on the suspect export consignment.

"The suspect container was scanned through a 'container scanning device' which confirmed the presence of some goods in the shape of logs, and the absence of declared goods i.e. assorted toiletries. Accordingly, the container was examined by DRI, which revealed that it was fully stuffed with wooden logs of red colour that appeared to be Red Sandalwood. On de-stuffing, 840 wooden logs, having a total weight of 14.63 MT, were found in the container," said the statement.

However, no other goods were recovered.

"Preliminary examination of the wooden logs by Range Forest Officers confirmed that the logs are of Red Sandalwood, which is prohibited for export. Hence, the same were seized under provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation regarding the domestic movement of the goods, their transportation and the exporter concerned is in progress," added the statement. (ANI)

