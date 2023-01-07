Visakhapatnam (AP), Jan 7 (PTI) Sleuths of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two persons here and seized 1.86 kg of gold that was allegedly smuggled in from Bangladesh, the central agency said on Saturday.

The DRI stated, in a release, that officials of the Visakhapatnam Regional Unit-2 intercepted two persons, one of whom arrived from Kolkata, in the early hours of Thursday and seized the gold worth Rs 1.07 crore.

"Further searches were conducted at the residence and gold shop of the proprietor, where certain incriminating material was found," the country's apex anti-smuggling agency said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the smuggled gold is routed from Bangladesh and is melted and recast into gold bars/pieces of different shapes and sizes in Kolkata for further supply," the DRI further said.

The arrested persons were booked under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962, and remanded to judicial custody in the Visakhapatnam Central Prison, it added.

Further investigation is on.

