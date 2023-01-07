Chennai, January 07: A five member gang ransacked an eatery and poured hot oil on three people, including the owner of the eatery, near Selaiyur on Thursday evening for not providing them food free of cost. The police said the accused were inebriated and the incident took place on Wednesday.

Jayamani of Tambaram, runs an eatery in Madambakkam near Selaiyur, reported TOI. Police said on Wednesday night around 10.30 pm, two people walked into the fast food restaurant and ordered the staff to pack a parcel of a few plates of chicken rice.

After packing the food, the staff asked the duo for the bill amount. They then informed that they would pay later and were about to leave the place but were stopped by the owner. The two men threatened the owner and left the shop. Karnataka: Drunk Man Beaten With Slippers for Misbehaving With Women in Dharwad (Watch Video)

Later, they returned with three other men and ransacked the eatery. There was oil on the stove at the entrance of the stall. One of the men poured the hot oil on Jayamani, son Subramani and staff Ravi. The five men then fled. All three were admitted to government Chromepet hospital and were discharged later. UP Shocker: Police Constable Beaten Brutally by Five of His Colleagues Outside Raebareli District Jail; Case Registered (Watch Video)

Based on a complaint made by Jayamani, the Selaiyur police registered a case and arrested five people, including Ajith, Karthik alias Hariharan, Pravin alias Jago, Siva, and Vicky from Madambakkam who were involved in this incident.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 07, 2023 08:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).