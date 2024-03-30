Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 30 (ANI): The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has thwarted smuggling of gold in Odisha, recovering 65 pieces of smuggled gold bullion, weighing 9180 grams, valued at Rs. 6,44,46,164, said the agency.

"Based on a specific input regarding the movement of foreign-origin smuggled gold from Kolkata by car, DRI apprehended two persons in a Hyundai Creta 1.6 CRDI SX Car at Bandalo (Manguli) Toll Plaza in Cuttack in the evening of March 28, 2024," said the agency in a press release.

While searching the said vehicle, total 65 pieces of smuggled gold bullion, weighing 9180 grams, valued at Rs. 6,44,46,164/-, were recovered, which were ingeniously concealed in a cavity of the vehicle, said the agency.

The said recovered gold along with the vehicle were seized and the 2 persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is under progress. (ANI)

