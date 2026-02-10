Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 10 (ANI): In the ongoing investigation into the Lamborghini accident on VIP Road in Kanpur, alleged accused Shivam Mishra's lawyer, Dharmendra Singh Dharmu, on Tuesday said that the car was being driven by Shivam's driver, Mohan, at the time of the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Dharmu said the car was being driven by his driver, Mohan, who has filed to surrender in court and seek bail along with the car's release. Both Shivam and the driver were in the car at the time of the accident.

"The driver who was driving the car, Mohan, has submitted an application to surrender in court. He has also filed a bail plea along with an application to release the car. Both Shivam Mishra and the driver were sitting in the car when the accident took place," he said.

The lawyer further informed that the alleged accused Shivam Mishra is currently unconscious and admitted to a hospital in Delhi due to dizziness.

"Shivam is unconscious. He is admitted in Delhi. He has problems...felt dizzy," he added.

The accident, which occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday afternoon, involved the Lamborghini hitting an autorickshaw, a bullet motorcycle, and eventually a pole. Eyewitnesses said the car was speeding, and bouncers accompanying the driver removed him from the vehicle immediately after the crash.

Earlier in the day, KK Mishra, father of the alleged accused Shivam Mishra, arrived at the Gwaltoli police station.

Before arriving at the police station, KK Mishra said he would go directly there and say everything.

Speaking to reporters, the father said, "I am going directly to the police station. I will say everything there."

Earlier today, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said the investigation into the Lamborghini accident on VIP Road is ongoing and confirmed that the accused, Shivam Mishra, has been named in the FIR.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner said, "This investigation is going on. As I had told you, his (Shivam Mishra) name was not there earlier. His name has come up in the investigation, and our police have gone to his house to interrogate him. We have received this message from his house that he is hospitalised. His father has been called and will speak, and he says he will cooperate with the police. The entire investigation and any further legal action will be dealt with as per the law."

Raghubir Lal clarified that Shivam Mishra is considered the driver based on the evidence collected so far, including CCTV footage.

"When Shivam's name comes up in our investigation, it means that we are satisfied that the driver was Shivam, so they can keep saying anything. We have CCTV footage. His name has been included in the FIR," he added.

The commissioner further stated that Shivam's father will also participate in the investigation, as the notice has been issued.

"Let me make one thing clear to you, only one person is injured in this and that too is a minor injury. His father will come; we have issued a notice, and he will present his side. He will participate in the investigation," he further said.

The police Commissioner also confirmed that the Lamborghini involved in the incident has been seized, and an FIR has been registered.

The case has been registered under the relevant sections of the BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125(a), 125(b), and 324(4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar. DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet." (ANI)

