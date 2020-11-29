Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 29 (ANI): A drone was sighted at the International Border (IB) in the Arnia area of RS Pura Sector in Jammu and Kashmir last night, the Border Security Force (BSF) said on Sunday.

The drone went back towards Pakistan after alert BSF troops fired on it, the officials said.

Also Read | Live Breaking News Headlines Updates on November 29, 2020.

On November 21, drone movement was noticed in the Mendhar sector along the Line of Control (LoC) amid a surge in ceasefire violations by the Pakistani Army, according to sources.

On November 20, two drones were spotted from the direction of Pakistan and crossed the IB in the Samba sector. (ANI)

Also Read | Chhattisgarh: Naxal Attack in Sukma, CRPF Personnel Killed, 7 Injured.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)