With 41,810 new #COVID19 infections, India's total cases rise to 93,92,920With 496 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,36,696 . Total active cases at 4,53,956 Total discharged cases at 88,02,267 with 42,298 new discharges in last 24 hrs.
Total 10 personnel were injured & one died in an IED blast in Sukma, Chhattisgarh last night. 8 injured personnel were heli lifted to Raipur in the midnight for further treatment. Two injured are being treated at CRPF Hospital, Chintalnar: CRPF
Australia have won the toss in the second ODI and have opted to bat first against India, in Sydney.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation through his radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today.
Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) was unmoved by Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional offer" for talks with farmers to resolve the issue. The union expressed angst over Shah seeking the shift in venue of protests before holding deliberations with the protesting outfits. Notably, the BKU is one of the largest agrarian bodies involved in the farmers' agitation in Delhi.
The chief executive officer of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla said the vaccine developer will seek emergency use authorisation of 'Covishield' in next two weeks. The government, he said, is likely to purchase 300-400 million doses of the vaccine candidate by July next year.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and SII to review progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. PM Modi complimented efforts of the scientist involved in vaccine development.
India will take on Australia in the second one day international (ODI) match. Team will be trying to make a comeback after losing the first match in the three-match series.
