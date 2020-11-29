Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) was unmoved by Home Minister Amit Shah's "conditional offer" for talks with farmers to resolve the issue. The union expressed angst over Shah seeking the shift in venue of protests before holding deliberations with the protesting outfits. Notably, the BKU is one of the largest agrarian bodies involved in the farmers' agitation in Delhi.

The chief executive officer of Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII) Adar Poonawalla said the vaccine developer will seek emergency use authorisation of 'Covishield' in next two weeks. The government, he said, is likely to purchase 300-400 million doses of the vaccine candidate by July next year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday visited Zydus Biotech Park in Ahmedabad Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad and SII to review progress in COVID-19 vaccine development. PM Modi complimented efforts of the scientist involved in vaccine development.

In some of the news which will take place today:

India will take on Australia in the second one day international (ODI) match. Team will be trying to make a comeback after losing the first match in the three-match series.

