Kathua (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 29 (ANI): A drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered from the payload attached to the Hexacopter in Kathua district by the security forces on Sunday.

"Rajbagh Police Station team was on a normal search when info about the drone was received. The drone was shot down and 7 magnetic type Bombs IEDs and 7 UBGLs (Under Barrel Grenade Launcher) were recovered. We have averted a major incident by recovering this material," Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kathua, RC Kotwal said.

Security forces shot down a drone in Talli Hariya Chak under Rajbagh Police station in Kathua.

The police said that the payload was screened by the bomb disposal experts in the Union Territory.(ANI)

