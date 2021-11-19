Jaipur, Nov 19 (PTI) The maximum temperature dropped by a few notches due to rain recorded in several areas of Rajasthan on Friday, a Meteorological (MeT) department official said.

Dabok recorded a maximum of 67.8 mm rainfall on Friday. Apart from this, 21 mm rainfall was recorded in Chittorgarh, 9.4 mm in Kota, 7 mm in Bundi, 5.5 mm in Anta, 2.3 mm in Ajmer and 2.0 mm in Sirohi, the MeT department said.

The capital Jaipur remained cloudy throughout the day and many areas received drizzle. Due to the changed weather, the day's maximum temperature dropped by seven notches in the city and was recorded at 22.3 degrees Celsius.

According to the MeT department, the sky will remain cloudy on Saturday and there is a possibility of light to moderate rain at isolated places in the districts of Kota, Jaipur and Udaipur divisions.

The weather will remain dry from November 21 and the minimum temperature is likely to drop by two to three degrees Celsius.

