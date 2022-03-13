Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 13 (ANI): Mumbai Police has arrested a drug peddler from the Dahisar area and recovered over 6 kg of charas worth Rs 1.95 crores in the international market, the police informed on Sunday.

According to Police, the case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

"Police arrested a drug peddler from the Dahisar area and recovered over 6 kg of charas worth Rs 1.95 crores in the international market. A case registered under the NDPS Act, an investigation is underway," the police said.

The investigation is underway. (ANI)

