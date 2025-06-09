Imphal (Manipur) [India], June 9 (ANI): Continuing the battle against the smuggling and trafficking of contraband drugs in the North Eastern Region, the authorities have seized drugs and cash of around Rs 55.52 crore in Manipur in a joint "Operation White Veil".

According to a release, a special operation codenamed "Operation White Veil" was carried out in the bordering areas of Churachandpur District of Manipur on June 5-7 by a Joint Team of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Customs, 37 Bn Assam Rifles and the Manipur Police.

The joint team of officials seized 7,755.75 grams of heroin worth Rs. 54.29 crore and 6,736 grams of opium worth of Rs. 87.57 lakh in the international grey drug market, along with cash of Rs. 35.63 lakh.

Two Baofeng Walkie-Talkies and one Van have been seized and five persons arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. Five persons were also arrested in the operation, the release stated.

As per the release, in the early morning hours of June 6, two suspects on a Van at Behiang Village bordering Myanmar were discreetly pursued, leading to a residential house at Thadou Veng in Singngat Sub-Division. On searching the house, 219 soap cases containing heroin and eight packages & 18 small tin cans containing opium were recovered along with two Baofeng Walkie-Talkies and cash amounting to Rs. 7,58,050.

While one person was apprehended from the house, two other persons, who escaped, were intercepted at Bualkot Check Gate. In a quick follow-up action, the residential house of one of the accused persons located at Behiang Village was searched and two packages containing opium and cash amounting to Rs. 28,05,000 recovered.

Acting on further inputs received during the operation, two persons carrying improvised manpacks were intercepted at Zoukhonuam Village near BP 46 on June 7. Search of the manpacks resulted in the recovery of 440 soap cases containing heroin.

The release stated that preliminary investigation indicates that the seized contraband drugs were smuggled into the bordering areas of Churachandpur District from Myanmar through the porous forested Indo-Myanmar border. Inspite of the challenges and difficulties, a well-coordinated action by the law enforcement agencies led to the successful operation. The NDPS Act prescribes stringent punishment to offenders which may entail rigorous imprisonment upto ten years. (ANI)

